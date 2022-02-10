Macon County freshman Maddox Crowder, who won the state titled last fall with a one-shot victory.
Crowder was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s All-State Golf Team for Class AA. Listed below is the complete list of honorees.
Boys
Class AA
Maddox Crowder, Macon County, Fr.
Carson Kammann, Knox West, Sr.
Luke Caldwell, Cookeville, Sr.
Jackson Herrington, Dickson County, So.
Cameron Tankersley Dickson County, Sr.
Joseph Agee, Cookeville, Jr.
Class A
Evan Woosley-Reed, Cascade, Sr.
Aidan Collier, North Greene, Jr.
Peyton Ogle, Signal Mountain, Jr.
Renato Gerena, South Gibson, Sr.
Blake Woody, Kingston, Jr.
Division II-AA
Blades Brown, Brentwood Academy, 8th grade
David Schneider Jerez, Baylor School, Sr.
Haden Maxwell, Baylor School, Sr.
Toby Wilt, Ensworth School, Sr.
Sheldon McKnight, Baylor School, Sr.
Division II-A
Patton Samuels, Clarksville Academy, Sr.
Luke Sienkiewicz, Evangelical Christian, Sr.
Kaleb Wilson, Christian Academy of Knoxville, Sr.
Trace Robinson, Trinity Christian Academy, Jr.
Conner Brown, Webb School-Bell Buckle, Sr.
Girls
Class AA
Sophia Dipaolo, Franklin, Jr.
Hannah Nall, Cleveland, Jr.
Lynn Lim, Station Camp, Sr.
Autumn Spencer, Clarksville, Sr.
Madeline Simcox, Tennessee, Jr.
Class A
Sophie Linder, Gordonsville, Jr.
Karlie Campbell, Summertown, So.
Macy Bromley, Riverside, Jr.
Lanie Campbell, Summertown, Sr.
Brylee Crouse, Kingston, So.
Division II-AA
Paula Liano, Baylor School, Jr.
Ava Bankston, Lipscomb Academy, Jr.
Anna Heck, St. Agnes Academy-St. Dominic School, Jr.
Reagan Robinson, Father Ryan, Jr.
Hana Barber, St. Mary’s Episcopal, Fr.
Savannah Cherry, Ensworth School, So.
Division II-A
Caroline Pardue, Providence Christian, So.
Claire Henson, University School of Jackson, So.
Emily Wilson, Franklin Road Academy, Sr.
Ella Cress, Northpoint Christian, Sr.
Isabella Johnson, Providence Christian, Fr.
