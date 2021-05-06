JAMESTOWN — The Macon County High School boys track and field team placed second at the Colonel Ross Memorial Dragon Invitational, which was held on April 27 at York Institute.
The Tigers compiled 128 points, finishing behind the host Dragons (208).
Macon County senior Elliott McGuire was named the meet’s most outstanding athlete after winning the 800-meter run, the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter run. McGuire also helped the 1,600-meter relay team — which also included Noah Barber, David Sund and Clay Wyatt — place first.
McGuire won all three of those individual events by at least seven seconds, finishing in front of classmate Dylan Smith in the 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run and in front of junior teammate Bryson Davenport in the 800-meter run.
Davenport also placed third in the 1,600-meter run.
Sund placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 56.44, less than a second behind Stone Memorial senior Max Cole.
The Tiger 3,200-meter relay team — comprised of Sund, Wyatt, Karson Meador and Sam Kemp — also placed first in a time of 9:52.
The Macon County girls placed fourth with 78 points, behind York Institute (150), Stone Memorial (91) and Livingston Academy (81).
Tigerette senior Taylor Ward won the 800-meter run (2:48.2) and the 1,600-meter run (6:17).
Macon County senior Kylee Mendes — who competes as a part of a co-operative program with Red Boiling Springs School (which does not have a track and field program) — won the 100-meter hurdles (17.90), placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (55.90) and placed fourth in the long jump (13 feet-3.25 inches).
Tigerette freshman Ashley Romero won the 400-meter dash in a time of 1:07.20.
- Macon County competed in the Springfield Invitational on Saturday.
McGuire won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:04.59, finishing less than a second in front of Beech sophomore Tristan Gould.
He also helped comprise the first-place 1,600-meter relay team, which posted a time of 3:48.21. That foursome — which also included Sund, Barber and Dylan Smith — finished more than three seconds in front of Beech.
McGuire also placed second in the 400-meter run, posting a time of 54.10. Beech junior Blake Brown won the event in a time of 53.55.
Sund placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.52.
Tiger sophomore Isaac Kirby also garnered a first-place medal in the 3,200-meter run, winning by more than a minute with a time of 10:10.75.
Dylan Smith placed fourth in the 3,200 with a time of 12:15.47, and he placed third in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 5:02.02. Merrol Hyde Magnet freshman Parker Breitling won the 1,600 with a time of 4:58.14.
Mendes placed second in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 18.65. Whites Creek sophomore Janae Bowers won that race, posting a time of 16.52.
