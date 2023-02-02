The Macon County High School Tigers fought hard but dropped both games this past week. They fell to Livingston Academy by the score of 55-36 on Jan. 24 and to a very good Upperman team on Jan. 27 with the final score ending up 75-21.
In the game against Livingston, the Tigers held their own but the difference was the second quarter in which they were unable to score and Livingston put up 21 points. Cason Gregory led the way with 14 points and eight rebounds. McKade Mix poured in 10 points with two three-pointers plus four rebounds. Jack Hogin and Dalton Hudson each added two. Brady Driver finished with eight points, three rebounds, four assists, and had two three-point baskets. Braylon Flowers contributed to the cause with three rebounds, five deflections, and three assists.
