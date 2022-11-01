The Macon County High School cross-country team hosted the hosted TSSAA Division 1 Region 4 A/AA qualifier on Oct. 26. This was the sec ond time regions had been held here. The last time was 2003. Twentyfour teams participated.
The MCHS boys varsity team placed third and will advance to the state meet today at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville. On the girls side, sophomores Laykin Ellis and Aubrie Ward advance as individuals to compete in the state girls race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.