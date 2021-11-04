The Macon County boys cross country team qualified for the state meet by their third-place performance the Class A/AA region meet on Oct. 26 at Henry Horton State Park.
It marked the first time since 2009 that the Macon County boys cross country team had qualified for the state as a team. This year’s state cross country meet is scheduled for Nov. 4-5 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville. Macon County will run on Friday, Nov. 5 in the Class A-AA race, which is scheduled to begin at 1:20 p.m.
The Tigers had two runners that placed in the top 10 among all finishers, as Isaac Kirby was fifth with a run of 17:16.0, and teammate Matthew Evans was seventh with a time of 17:38.0.
Other runners for the Macon County boys in the meet included Bryson Davenport, who finished 20th with a run of 19:03.0; Sam Kemp, who was 24th with a time of 19:10.0 and Conor Gammons who was 29th at 19:31.0. Lukas Pharris was 38th with a run of 20:05.0.
Kirby, Evans, Davenport and Kemp all qualified for the state in the individual category as well.
For the Tigerettes, Laykin Ellis finished 10th overall in the region meet and also qualified for the state as an individual runner.
