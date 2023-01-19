The Macon County High School boys basketball team continues its struggles this season, falling on Jan. 10 to Stone Memorial 18-45 and on Friday to White County 40-83. Above: Tigers sophomore center Cason Gregory goes up for 2 against Stone Memorial. Meanwhile, the girls split, beating Stone Memorial 42-39 and losing to White County 44-74. Below: Sophomore guard Karly Ramsey brings the ball up against Stone Memorial.

