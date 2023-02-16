MCHS BOYS HOOPS PHOTO

Macon County High freshman guard McCade Mix looks over the defense as he dribbles.

 Photo by Endurance Photography

The Macon County High School boys basketball squad concluded the regular season with a pair of losses, including a 78-51 setback at White County on Feb. 7.

The two teams played in Lafayette on Jan. 13, with the Warriors winning 83-40.

