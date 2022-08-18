Macon County girls soccer coach Terrance Pryor is happy to have a full roster — and another year’s experience for his young squad heading into the 2022 season.
The Tigerettes finished 5-10-1 last season, with significant injuries to key personnel and a young starting lineup.
“We were fairly inexperienced,” Pryor said. “I started seven freshmen most of the year last year. We also had a couple of injuries to some of our upperclassmen that kind of kept us behind the eight-ball all year. I never got to start my whole lineup, my lineup that I wanted to play. We found some wins sometime, but it was a struggle overall.”
The team lost one senior from last season, Macie Dillard, and returns three seniors — Casey Caum, Gabby Romero and Karla Martinez. There are two juniors, Chloe Blankenship and Ashley Romero — the rest of the roster consists of 11 sophomores and six freshmen.
“We return, if you count everybody that would have played (last season), we return 10 with a lot of playing experience,” Pryor said. “It feels like we’re on schedule for where we should be right now. We’ve had one scrimmage and one playdate so far, and we look much improved, really the last two seasons.”
The seniors “have been with us a long time now, even going back to the junior high too, so I’ve been with them a long time now,” he said “They’ve played a lot of minutes. It was really two of those three (Caum and Gabby Romero) that were part of the reason because of injuries that we were kind of behind the eight ball. All three of my seniors are very solid players. Gabby plays defensive midfield for us. She just eliminates a lot stuff. She keeps a lot of stuff from getting to our back line. Carla plays a new role for us this year. She’s playing left back for us, which is new to her. She’s typically been a wing player. At first she wasn’t sure about it, but she’s embracing it now.”
Caum plays center back, and Pryor said she is one of the team’s central defenders. Ashley Romero plays center attacking mid, and she is talented and athletic, Pryor said.
The sophomore class includes forward Valerie Kirby, who will play some attacking midfielder this year. Taylor Green is the right wing and a good athlete. “She can move the ball up and down the field,” Pryor said.
Gracie Wilmore will play center back and Daisy Caratachea will spend time there as well.
Clay Ranney is at right back.
The keeper again will be Dawn Dallas. “She’s just an athletic beast, for a lack of a better word,” Pryor said. “She’s got amazing hands and can catch anything that comes her way. She’s really quick, really strong, she’s tall, got a good build ... started all year as a freshman.”
He said two freshmen who will play a lot are Jessica Romero, a defensive mid-fielder who is “pretty vocal about wanting the ball at her feet,” Pryor said. “Bree Wheet is a left wing who has speed and improved footwork.”
The other freshman is Alyssa Keller, whom Pryor describes as athletic and fast. “She’s going to help us from a speed standpoint,” he said. “She can play wing and on the back line and gives us depth at those positions.”
Pryor said the team’s goals include improving teamwork and communication, along with improving individually to help mold the team into a strong unit. Pryor wants to see consistency.
This year and the next two should be an upward tilt in numbers of wins for the Tigerettes with their developing talent, Pryor said. The district is tough, he said, but the foundation is in place to move up a notch this year and beyond.
