The Macon County High School Tigerettes played Smith County at home and came away with a big win on Jan. 17. After falling to the Lady Owls when they played at their place, the Tigerettes put together an awesome performance to beat them 53-35.

“We held their whole team to single digits of scoring with only allowing No. 11 Enoch 9 points as their leading score,” Coach Kailyn Thompson said.

