The Macon County High School Tigerettes played Smith County at home and came away with a big win on Jan. 17. After falling to the Lady Owls when they played at their place, the Tigerettes put together an awesome performance to beat them 53-35.
“We held their whole team to single digits of scoring with only allowing No. 11 Enoch 9 points as their leading score,” Coach Kailyn Thompson said.
Karly Ramsey shot seven of nine from the field and one of two from the three-point line to score 16 points on the night. Allie Thompson followed her in scoring 10 points and she added 13 rebounds to end the night with another double double for the season. She also played tough defense with four blocks. Cadence Carter had a season high 10 points, shooting two of two from the three-point line at crucial moments of the game. She was also four of four from the charity stripe. Laityn Kirby had eight points and was six of seven from the free throw line. Kaydence Walrond added five5 points and Natalie Green four points.
The Tigerettes fell to Cumberland County on Friday night by a score of 70-32 and turnovers were a huge problem in that game.
MCHS BOYS
The Tigers continue to fight hard but lost both games this past week, losing Tuesday to Smith County by the score of 58-40 and to Cumberland County on Friday by the score of 56-43.
In the game against Smith County, Brady Driver led Macon with 24 points. Against Cumberland, Brady had 17 points. The Tigers had two other double digit scorers. Cason Gregory added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Dalton Hudson had 11 points and five assists.
