HENDERSONVILLE — The Macon County High School boys and girls golf squads won three-team matches played last Thursday afternoon at Country Hills Golf Course.

The Tigers posted a four-man total of 307, finishing 11 strokes in front of second-place Station Camp. Beech was 18 strokes back of the Bison with a 336 total.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.