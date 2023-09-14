HENDERSONVILLE — The Macon County High School boys and girls golf squads won three-team matches played last Thursday afternoon at Country Hills Golf Course.
The Tigers posted a four-man total of 307, finishing 11 strokes in front of second-place Station Camp. Beech was 18 strokes back of the Bison with a 336 total.
Macon County junior Maddox Crowder shot 70, and classmate Hayes Polston posted a 76.
Tiger sophmore McCade Mix recorded an 80, and junior Eli Mercer shot 81.
Station Camp junior Ty Thurston shot 74, and sophomore teammate Zach Plenger recorded a 78.
Buccaneer senior Danny Simmons posted a 79.
The Macon County girls shot 169, finishing 12 strokes ahead of Beech and 51 strokes better than Station Camp.
Tigerette junior Mattie Goad recorded an 82, and classmate Kamryn Vester shot 87.
Lady Buccaneer junior Reese Rexroat posted a 79 to pace the female competitors, and Lady Bison freshman Adley Kirk shot 100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.