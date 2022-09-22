The Macon County High School golf teams had a banner day Sept. 13 at home against Henderson and Green Hill.
The boys team shot a record 288 on its home course, and it honored its only senior in a sometimes emotional get-together at the course after the match.
The results of the match were superlative:
Maddox Crowder, the defending state champion, shot 63.
Colton Parrish had his best-ever round at the Macon Golf Course with a 79.
Hayes Polston had 75. So did McKade Mix.
Mattie Goad shot 77 and Kamryn Vester 81.
But it was senior Ely Malo’s 94 that got the most attention, save maybe for Crowder’s 63. It was Malo’s first round below 100.
Malo, a star baseball player, has only been playing golf for several months. While he has learned on the job, he’s been quite an encouragement for the talented Tigers and Tigerettes.
“You’ve made a huge difference to this group of young men and women,” coach Bev Shoulders said. “Just because you never played golf until your senior year, you can’t tell it, you’ve improved so much, but they have improved more than you can imagine.”
The team on this day to honor its senior gave Malo a card, which Shoulders read, which included Malo’s was “an attitude that shines.”
“You’ve been an attitude that shines is an understatement,” Shoulders said. “Every day, you tell them how good they are, keep their head up and how good they can be. It’s a lot different coming from you than from us all the time. You’ve been their biggest supporter, their biggest fan this year, and we can’t thank you enough.”
Malo said he loves playing with his teammates.
“I came out here to goof around with them a couple of times and then I just fell in love with playing with the team,” he said. “They’re just the greatest teams ever.”
Golf is clearly difficult to learn. Toughest part for Malo?
“Driver. I can’t hit a driver,,” he said. “I slice it so bad, like a baseball.”
The Tigers defeated rival Henderson and Green Hill on Sept. 13.
Even with Crowder’s 63, Malo’s day will be remembered.
“I’m so thankful that you asked to join our team,” Shoulders said. “You’re definitely our MVP this year. We love you very much.”
“They took me in like family,” Malo said.
