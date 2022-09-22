MT. JULIET — The Macon County High School girls and boys golf teams swept the team titles Monday in the district tournament at Pine Creek Golf Course.
The girls were led by Mattie Goad’s 78. Teammate Kamryn Vester fired an 84 to lead the Tigerettes to a 162 two-person team total, which bested runner-up Lebanon by one shot.
Goad hit an 18-foot birdie putt on No. 18 and tied with Lebanon’s Daryl Mitchell but lost the individual medalist title on a playoff hole when Mitchell birdied.
On the boys side, Maddox Crowder led the way with a 68, which tied with Greenbrier’s Tyler Williamson for medalist. In a dramatic playoff, Crowder sank an 8-foot putt for an eagle on No. 14, the fourth hole of the playoff for first individually, for the championship.
Macon County won another playoff as well as Tracin Parker, who shot 75 and tied with Station Camp’s Ty Thurston for fifth, birdied and claimed fifth place.
Most have come to expect Crowder to lead the way, but it was Parker’s 75 that sealed the win, Shoulders said.
“He came in with the save your butt score,” Shoulders said. “He was No. 5 today. Monday he will be No. 2.
“We’ve got to play better Monday though to beat Cookeville. We played them earlier in the year and they beat the girls by one stroke, and the boys got beat by a few strokes too.”
But Shoulders said she’s “very proud of all of them. We look forward to Monday.”
The regional tournament is Monday in Cookeville.
“We’ve had some great kids, but this is the best group we’ve ever had,” Shoulders said.
None better than Crowder, who won the state title last year as a freshman.
He was second off the tee during his playoff holes with Williamson.
“It’s good. You get to see what he does. so if he hits it good, but if he doesn’t you just have to capitalize it,” he said.
Williamson on No. 13 during the playoff, after both players parred Nos. 10-12, hit his drive off the right side of the fairway and had to chip out. His next shot was on the green, but he two-putted for a par while Crowder popped in the eagle putt.
