MT. JULIET — The Macon County High School girls and boys golf teams swept the team titles Monday in the district tournament at Pine Creek Golf Course.

The girls were led by Mattie Goad’s 78. Teammate Kamryn Vester fired an 84 to lead the Tigerettes to a 162 two-person team total, which bested runner-up Lebanon by one shot.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.