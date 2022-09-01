The Macon County High School girls soccer team went 2-1 last weekend during the 2022 Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg.
MCHS defeated Calvary Christian, Ky., 2-1 on Friday. Jessica Romero and Bree Wheet scored goals, and Bree was assisted by Taylor Green.
On Saturday, MCHS dropped a 1-0 decision to Magnolia Heights, Miss., on a late goal. MCHS had several chances to score but could not find the back of the net.
On Sunday, MCHS defeated McGavok 2-1. Goals were scored by Valerie Kirby off an assist from Wheet and Jessica Romero on a free kick.
The Tigerettes’ record now sits at 2-2 after a season-opening loss to the defending 1A State Champion Merrol Hyde Lady Hawks.
