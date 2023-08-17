MURFREESBORO — The Macon County High School football squad completed its two-quarter action against Mt. Juliet Christian with a 20-0 lead last Friday evening in the 615Preps Preseason Showcase, which was held at Oakland High School.
The Tigers scored all of their points in the opening period.
Less than a minute into the competition, Macon County junior Gabe Borders broke free for a 66-yard touchdown run, reaching paydirt just 65 seconds into the jamboree.
The ensuing point-after touchdown kick was unsuccessful.
Shortly thereafter, Tiger senior Tyler Gregory recovered a fumble by the Saints at the MJCA 28 yard line.
That led to senior Cole Stephens’ 8-yard touchdown run.
Then, with 39 seconds remaining in the first quarter, senior Dalton Slayton scored the final touchdown on a 3-yard run.
MCHS sophomore placekicker Eli Gammon missed the first point-after touchdown kick before convering the last two.
Macon County — which is coming off of an 8-3 season in which the Tigers finished in a three-way tie for first place in Region 4-4A — opens the regular season on Saturday evening at neighboring rival Westmoreland.
The Tigers have won three consecutive contests against the Eagles, all of which have come by eight points or fewer. Macon County captured a 20-15 victory in last August’s win over Westmoreland.
The Eagles finished 7-5 a year ago, placing second in Region 4-2A and reaching the second round of the Class 2A playoffs before suffering a 42-17 loss at eventual state champion Tyner.
