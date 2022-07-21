The Macon County High School softball team had its first camp in a few years June 11-13, and it was a success, according to coach Jenna Russell.
“It went fantastic,” she said. “We had a bigger crowd than I even thought we would. So it went really great. Everyone had a fun time, the girls were laughing and smiling the entire camp. We were right at 60 (campers), 58 to 60 every day.”
Campers learned fundamentals such as throwing, fielding and hitting.
Russell said it was the first camp since 2018, and she had only three weeks to plan it as she was hired as the permanent head coach June 15.
The camp proceeds will benefit the program.
“It was great for the program,” Russell said. “There’s a lot of things we’re going to improve on the field and equipment-wise for the girls that we’re going to use the money for, and I can’t wait to do it next year.”
MCHS players hosted the camp. They did all the stations with the girls “while I was in the background doing paperwork and T-Shirts,” Russell said.
GEC On the Go and Mikes Food Valu of Red Boiling Springs sponsored the camp.
