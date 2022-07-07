The Macon County High School softball team will host a three-day camp July 11-13 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the school softball field behind the high school to develop fundamentals such as throwing, fielding and hitting.
Free lunch will be provided each day. Campers also will get a free T-shirt. Camp forms and the $50 fee — checks payable to MCHS Softball — should be turned in on the first day of camp.
For more information, contact coach Jenna Russell at 615-670-0778.
