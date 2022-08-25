Macon County High School volleyball coach Brooke Smith is banking on a veteran group of seniors and talented underclassmen to boost her team’s success this season.
Smith, a 2009 MCHS graduate who played in college at Cumberland University, is in her fourth year as Tigerettes head coach and likes what she sees early in the season from her team.
“I have four seniors who have played for me since, they started since they were sophomores, which is huge,” Smith said. “That’s really going to help our team, them already being established.”
“My three juniors, they’re pretty new, so they’ve not really seen much varsity time, but they’re learning really fast,” Smith said. “We’ve got a sophomore setter, Greenley Clayborne, who is really improving and I really think she’s going to help. But overall, we’re just trying to work out some kinks, and find the best positions for everyone, but we look solid, and I think we’re going to have a solid year.”
MCHS (2-1) beat Trousdale County in the season-opener in five sets, 25-20, 24-26, 22-25, 25-18 and 15-13 and dropped its second match to Portland in straight sets, 24-26, 12-25 and 13-25. The Tigerettes then downed White House on Aug. 18 in three sets — 25-22, 25-23 and 25-18. Carter and Clayborne combined for 19 assists against White House.
Against Trousdale, senior setter Cadence Carter had 26 assists and seniors Allie Thompson and Ellie Coley were effective with 18 and 14 kills respectively to lead the Tigerettes, who had nine aces in the match.
“Allie Thompson and Ellie Coley are my middle hitters, and they are powerhouses on the front row,” Smith said. “They can really take care of the ball, they really do a good job of executing plays on the front row, and they have a really strong block. Cadence Carter is my setter, she is amazing. She does not stop, she doesn’t give up, she hustles more than any player I have. She’s a very, very good well-rounded player.”
After a sub-par season a year ago, Macon County is working to get back to post-season success. Two years ago, the Tigerettes won the region and hosted the sub-state for the first time, losing by four points.
The team is looking stronger, Smith said.
“There’s a total difference, I think” compared to last season, she said. “There’s a lot more chemistry on the team. There’s a lot more cohesiveness. And my seniors, they’re one year older and I can tell a difference in all four of them. They are really stronger.”
The team goal is to win the district, but the district is pretty even in talent. Greenbrier, White House, White House Heritage and Liberty Creek, along with Macon, are similar.
There is talent in the wings as well for future seasons.
The freshmen class is coming on, Smith said.
“I see a lot out of them in a couple of years,” she said. “It might take them a little bit. In that class I have a setter, a back row and two hitters, so there’s promise for that freshmen class.”
Volleyball roster, with jersey numbers, names and class2-Makenzie Bandy, freshman
3-Cadence Davenport, sophomore
7-Journey Beasley, sophomore
14-Miranda Kirby, sophomore
15-Greenley Clayborne, sophomore
17-Cadence Carter, senior
19-Ryleigh Coley, freshman
21-Allie Thompson, senior
22-Gracelynn Wilson, sophomore
24-Lillia Williams, junior
25-Kaydence Walrond, junior.
