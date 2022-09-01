The Macon County High School volleyball team split a pair of matches last week, with a win over White House Heritage in five sets and a two-set loss to Livingston.
The Tigerettes were at home on Aug. 25 and topped Heritage 23-25, 25-10, 25-21 21-25 and 15-4 in the fifth. Greenley Claiborne had 20 assists for Macon, while Kenna Wyatt had 33 digs and Ellie Coley (16) and Allie Thompson (26) combined for 42 kills.
