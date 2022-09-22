The Macon County High School volleyball team kept its district record clean at 5-0 with a win over White House on Sept. 15.
The Macon County High School volleyball team kept its district record clean at 5-0 with a win over White House on Sept. 15.
The Tigerettes had 12 aces, 40 kills and 36 assists in the 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 three-set victory in the home contest.
Cadence Carter led the team with three aces, while Kenna Wyatt, Greenley Claiborne, Karly Tirjan and Ellie Coley each had two. Allie Thompson had the other ace for Macon County.
Coley led the team with 16 kills, followed by Allie Thompson’s 14.
Carter had 19 assists and Claiborne 12.
The Tigerettes survived in five sets — 14-25, 25-22, 25-22, 23-25 and 15-12 — on Sept. 12 in a victory over Springfield.
Offensively, Macon County tallied 12 aces, led by Wyatt’s five. Coley had three, and Claiborne, Thompson and Tirjan had two each. Carter had 17 assists and Claiborne 11, while Wyatt chipped in three. Journey Beasley and Lillia Williams had one apiece.
Other remaining district matches are:
• Sept. 22 at White House Heritage
• Sept. 27 at home against Liberty Creek (Senior Night)
• Sept. 29 at Greenbrier.
The district semifinals are scheduled for Oct. 4, followed by the finals Oct. 6. The district will be played at Greenbrier.
Macon also has one remaining non-district game — Sept. 26 at Eagleville.
