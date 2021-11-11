The Macon County Junior High Tigers and Tigerettes both picked up victories over Gordonsville Tuesday night.
The Tigers edged Gordonsville, 33-30, scoring 14 points in the final period to claim the win after the game was tied at 19-all after three quarters.
Matthew Wheeley paced the Tigers’ offense with 13 points, while Braylon Marshall added seven and Cooper Carlisle tossed in six points. Jake Meador finished with four points, and McKade Mix added three points to round out the scoring for Macon County Junior High.
For the Tigerettes, defense was key, as they held Gordonsville to one point in the final quarter, scoring five points themselves to take a 21-17 victory.
Maggie Kelley paced the Tigerettes with six points, while Kaylee Slayton and Sheridan Ellis had four poits apiece. Chloe Solomon finished with three points, and Vanessa Kirby added two points.
