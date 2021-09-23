DICKSON — The Macon County Junior High boys cross country team won the Dickson Invitational, which was held at Buckner Park on Sept. 11.
The Tigers finished with 81 points, 26 points in front of second-place Northeast.
Macon County’s Brayden Leftrick (12:03) and Evan Groesbeck (12:28) placed second and fourth, respectively.
Sovereign Grace’s Milo Adams won the race, crossing the finish line seven seconds in front of Leftrick.
The Macon County girls placed 12th out of the 13 teams.
Merrol Hyde Magnet’s girls placed first with 52 points, 12 points better than Sovereign Grace.
Dickson Middle’s Sarah Potter won the race in a time of 12:04, 51 seconds in front of second-place Lilly Goodwin from Rossview Middle School.
Macon County’s Sydney Green placed 41st in a time of 16:24.
