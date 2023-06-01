Macon County High School senior Macy Meador was recently selected as the District 7-3A most valuable player, and classmate Ellie Coley was named the 7-3A pitcher of the year.
Macon County High School senior Macy Meador was recently selected as the District 7-3A most valuable player, and classmate Ellie Coley was named the 7-3A pitcher of the year.
They are two of eight Tigerettes who earned all-district honors.
Meador — a shortstop — led the team with a .553 batting average, 18 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 11 stolen bases and 40 runs scored. She also drove in 31 runs
Ellie Coley pitched 155 of the team’s 1801/3 innings, starting 28 of Macon County’s 31 games. The right-hander scatted 172 hits, walked 24 batters, struck out 143 hitters and finished with a 2.84 earned-run average.
At the plate, Ellie Coley hit .495 with a team-leading 50 hits (including 12 doubles), 11 stolen bases, drove in 26 runs and scored 26 runs.
Senior first baseman Cadence Carter, sophomore third baseman Kenley Roark, sophomore outfielder Kayla Frye, sophomore second baseman Bailey Turner, freshman catcher Ryleigh Coley and freshman outfielder Katie Shockley were also all-district honorees.
Carter hit .405 with eight doubles, two home runs, 18 runs scored and 32 runs batted in (RBI).
Roark batted .265 with eight doubles, one home run, 23 runs scored and 13 RBI.
Turner hit .302 with six doubles, 12 runs scored and 10 RBI, and Frye batted .288 with 15 runs scored and 11 RBI.
Ryleigh Coley hit .309 with four doubles and 15 RBI, and Shockley hit .250 with 10 stolen bases and 23 runs scored.
Carter, Meador, Ellie Coley and Ryleigh Coley were also named to the 7-3A All-Tournament Team.
Macon County finished with an 18-13 record, won the 7-3A regular-season championship, finished as the 7-3A Tournament runner-up and won its first regional championship before falling to East Hamilton in one of the eight Class 3A sectional contests. The Hurricans advanced on to the state tournament and won two games in last week’s state, finishing fourth in Class 3A.
