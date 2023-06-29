Recent Macon County High School graduate Macy Meador has been selected to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State Softball Team in Class AAA.

During her recently-completed senior campaign, Meador — a shortstop — led the team with a .553 batting average, 18 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 11 stolen bases and 40 runs scored.

