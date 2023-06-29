Recent Macon County High School graduate Macy Meador has been selected to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) All-State Softball Team in Class AAA.
During her recently-completed senior campaign, Meador — a shortstop — led the team with a .553 batting average, 18 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 11 stolen bases and 40 runs scored.
Of her 47 hits, 26 went for extra bases.
Meador also drove in 31 runs, had a .576 on-base percentage and a 1.012 slugging percentage.
Meador struck out just twice on the season.
She was also selected as the District 7-AAA most valuable player and was a District 7-AAA All-Tournament Team honoree as well.
Macon County compiled an 18-13 record, won the 7-3A regular-season championship, finished as the 7-3A Tournament runner-up and won its first regional championship before falling to East Hamilton in one of the eight Class 3A sectional contests. The Hurricanes advanced on to the state tournament and won two games, finishing fourth in Class AAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.