Red Boiling Springs School recently inducted Ronnie Mowell to its basketball hall of fame.
Mowell has served as the radio broadcaster for various sports at RBS — including basketball, baseball, football and softball — for more than 20 years. He has also served as the public address announcer for the football program.
Mowell — who began his broadcasting career by coving Macon County High sporting events — has also broadcast soccer games.
Mowell — who has been married to Linda Mowell for 55 years — was also in the Army, serving in the Vietnam Conflict. He was also a member of the National Guard.
Mowell volunteered as a Babe Ruth Baseball umpire for 10 years
That brings the school’s total of hall of fame players to 43.
