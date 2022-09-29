MTSU

Middle Tennessee State made sure this September stayed a doozy by walking into Miami and walking out with a blowout win.

 Eric Espada / Getty Images

September always comes with its merciful promise of ebbing heat, and September always unspools its four or five college football Saturdays, and September always teaches us some things. Sometimes they’re smallish things and sometimes, like in this doozy of a September, they’re not.

As if to rear its head in an era of soulless, lifeless business talk at the top of the sport — realignments, TV deals, playoff structures, whatnot — this doozy of a September has reminded what constitutes the fabric of one of the world’s weirdest sports. It’s as if this September aimed to show that any future boardroom that approves some super-league or advocates some structure that excludes financial lessers is pretty much a roomful of dull, flavorless sorts who lead meaningless lives. The game bubbles most from its underside, including the deathless upsets from the smaller kingdoms, often with names that don’t give away the GPS.

