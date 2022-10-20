MURFREESBORO — Getting the paper box score after Saturday night’s loss to Western Kentucky, one stat among the many that were not in MTSU’s favor immediately jumped out.

The Blue Raiders went 3 of 17 on third down conversions, a putrid 17.6% on the afternoon that told the story of an offense that failed to consistently move the ball up and down the Floyd Stadium turf in MTSU’s 35-17 defeat. There was plenty else to be worried about offensively, from failing to hit 100 yards on the ground again to averaging just 3.8 yards per play. But so much of that is rolled into the team’s third down conversion rate.

