MURFREESBORO — Getting the paper box score after Saturday night’s loss to Western Kentucky, one stat among the many that were not in MTSU’s favor immediately jumped out.
The Blue Raiders went 3 of 17 on third down conversions, a putrid 17.6% on the afternoon that told the story of an offense that failed to consistently move the ball up and down the Floyd Stadium turf in MTSU’s 35-17 defeat. There was plenty else to be worried about offensively, from failing to hit 100 yards on the ground again to averaging just 3.8 yards per play. But so much of that is rolled into the team’s third down conversion rate.
Rick Stockstill acknowledged as much in the post-game press conference, thanks to an excellent question from Sidelines Sports Editor Calvin White.
“I’ve always correlated third down with first down,” Stockstill said. “I can look at the stats and see that we were 3 out of 17 on third down. I think we weren’t very good on first down. I think, I don’t know that until I watch the film. It just seems like we were second and long, third and long all the time. That’s a direct reflection of not being very productive on first down.”
That quote stuck with me through most of the night, particularly when I didn’t find a good spot for it in my sidebar I wrote immediately after that presser. Given what I’d seen from MTSU’s various advanced stats profiles online this season, it seemed like Stockstill’s instinct was probably correct. But I wanted to see for myself.
So, when I got into the basement of the Murphy Center on Sunday, where most of these columns are scribed, I opened excel, opened last night’s box score, and started charting every first down play the Blue Raiders ran against the Hilltoppers.
I used the parameter collegefootballdata.com uses for “success” on a first down, which is when a team gets at least 50% of the yards to gain on first down, to define whether a particular play was successful. Then after recording that data, I checked to see if MTSU earned a first down within three downs during that play’s series.
Excluding MTSU’s final possession of each half, where the Hilltoppers more or less played prevent defense given how little time was on the clock, the Blue Raiders had 30 first down plays on Saturday afternoon. On 11 of those 30 plays, MTSU gained at least half the yards to gain on first down, a success rate of 36.7% or so. More importantly, however, is that on series where MTSU had a successful first down, the Blue Raiders converted for a first down on 8 of 11 of those series, a 72.7% conversion rate.
The flip side of the coin is perhaps more troubling. Of the 19 times MTSU failed to gain 50% of the yards to gain on first down, 13 of those series did not result in a first down after third down, a “success” rate of just 31.6% after a failed first down.
The Blue Raiders did convert one fourth down after a poor first down within that group of 13, but on a more pessimistic note, two of the six conversions they were able to get after failed first downs came courtesy of WKU facemask penalties.
At a big picture level, Stockstill’s instincts post-game were correct: MTSU is having considerable trouble getting chunks of yardage on first down to set themselves up for success each drive. And it’s affecting other parts of the offense too: by success rate alone (plays that get 50% of yards to gain on 1st down, 70% of yards to gain on 2nd down and 100% of yards to gain on 3rd and 4th down), MTSU currently rates last in Conference USA, creating successful plays just 36.6% of snaps on offense (Thanks to our friends at collegefootballdata.com for the data).
How does one fix these issues, however? A much trickier question to answer.
Anecdotally, it seemed like WKU really keyed on screen and swing passes to the boundary, blowing plays up both due to goodreads, but also sometimes poor blocking from the wide receivers on the outside. But with the amount of pressure opposing defenses are bringing week-to-week, both on run plays and pass plays, I find it hard to fault trying to avoid that problem by getting the ball out quickly and running away from opposing teams’ front sevens.
“We’ve got to establish a line of scrimmage,” Stockstill said after the game during his larger discussion about the team’s third down conversions. “We’ve got to be more physical, we’ve got to be more consistent, not only in our run blocking but in our pass protection.”
Injuries have affected that group, with two key cogs (Seth Falley, Jahlil Ryles) missing significant time this week. An open date that the Blue Raiders are blessed with right now will help that group get healed up a bit.
But there will be much work to be done in the film room these next two weeks as well. Middle has been beaten soundly over the toughest part of its schedule. But with five C-USA games to be played, there’s still plenty of room to find the team’s momentum in the coming weeks.
