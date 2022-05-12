The Macon County High School track team had multiple athletes to advance to the section finals after competition in the TSSAA Middle Section Eastern Subsectional on May 7 at Cumberland County High School.
The section finals will be Thursday May 12 at Fairview.
Here are the MCHS team members who advanced:
• Isaac Kirby in the 1600 and 3200
• Laykin Ellis in the 1600 and 800
• Matthew Evans in the 800
• Aubrie Ward in the 3200
• Ashley Romero in the 400
• Coby Smith in the 200 and 400
• Noah Barber in the 400
• Cody Cothron in the shot-put
• Presley Sorensen in the 100M hurdles and the discus
• Violet Hackert in the 3200
• Malachi Rice in the discus
• Boys’ 4x8 relay team
• Girls’ 4x8 relay team
• Boys’ 4x4 relay team
• Girls 4x4 relay team
• Bryson Davenport in the 1600
• Lukas Pharris in the 3200.
— Submitted
