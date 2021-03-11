Josh Higgins is familiar with the Macon County High boys soccer players.
The Tigers are well-acquainted with Higgins as well.
“These kids I have now, I have coached since they were U5 (under 5 years old in recreation-league soccer),” Higgins said. “They know me. The parents know me.”
Higgins served as the assistant coach with head coach Barry King last season, but Macon County only played one week before the season abruptly ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Higgins also served as the Macon County Junior High assistant coach for four years.
“The one thing that made it easier is that I have coached with the junior high for years,” Higgins said of the head-coaching transition. “There is a different level of stuff that has to be done with the high school, with the administrative stuff. I give credit to my assistant (coach Sondra Underwood) for that. She has helped tremendously.”
Eleven senior players graduated in 2020, which could result in many underclassmen playing extensively this spring.
“It’s been going pretty smooth,” Higgins said. “Over the last few years, we’ve gotten involved with travel (soccer). Terrance (Pryor, the Macon County High girls head soccer coach) has already been doing that with the girls. We want to get on the same page and be working with the programs. With Jason Leftrick getting hired (as the coach) at the junior high, we’re trying to work together to make it a seamless transition.
“I want it to be a program where these kids are together, not just that this team is here for this year. We want to be planning for the following years. We want to treat it more like a program instead of a team.”
Senior Salvador Paredes is expected to start at goalkeeper, though freshmen Caleb Smith and Noah Barber are also options in goal.
“We’re pretty heavy at goalie,” Higgins said. “I feel confident that we may be able to rotate them out some. I do want to utilize Paredes in the field some if I can. It depends on how the other two mature and adapt to the high-school atmosphere.”
Sophomores Matthew Evans and Eddy Mireles could start at outside fullback, with junior Victor Landeverde and sophomore Bryson Higgins at center fullbacks.
“I’m trying to bring a lot more speed out of the back,” Higgins said. “Traditional soccer plays develop out of the back, not playing kickball and sending it up (the field).
“We want to play possession. I tell them all the time that possession without purpose is no gain. Let’s look upfield and find feet.”
Senior Erick Osorio — a Freed-Hardeman University signee — will start at center midfielder.
“He’s worked really hard in the offseason,” Higgins said. “He has his footwork down. He played Tennessee United (Soccer Club select soccer). It’s his skill, composure, and he sees the field very well. He knows what to expect.
“I want the ball at his feet. He’s started since he was a sophomore. There’s not much he hasn’t seen.”
Junior Lawson Williamson and sophomore Isaias Rivas are expected to be at the outside midfielder spots in the Tigers’ 4-3-3 configuration.
Senior Brandon Nunez will be at center forward, with junior Bonifacio Agudo Hernandez and Nicolas Cipriano could start on the outside at forward.
“I have a senior in the front, a senior in the midfield and a senior in the back at goalkeeper,” Higgins said. “I’m trying to lean on these guys to help develop a young team. I tell them that how good we’re going to be is determined by how well they (the younger players) step up. I know the three seniors can play at a high level. How well we do depends on how these young guys step up and play with our seniors.”
Juniors Cristofher Juarez and Osvaldo Vtrera are expected to provide depth in the midfield, and Vtrera could also see action at forward, as could freshman Isaiah Barrera.
“Normally, we start conditioning after fall break,” Higgins said. “We didn’t get to do that this year because of COVID. So, we were behind. We had to jump right in and do some things that we didn’t get to do in the offseason.”
Macon County opens play by hosting DeKalb County on Monday. The Tigers begin district play by traveling to Springfield on April 6.
“I don’t go into any game expecting to lose,” Higgins said. “I go in expecting to win. If we fall short, that’s what it is. We’re going to work to do better the next time.
“We’re going to have a tougher schedule. Those games (non-district contests against Beech on March 18 and Merrol Hyde Magnet on April 30) that will give us experience for the district schedule … but they’re going to be tough games.”
