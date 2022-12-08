Vols

Tennessee’s Jahmai Mashack dunks against Alcorn State during the Vols’ 94-40 win Sunday night.

 UT Sports

KNOXVILLE — Olivier Nkamhoua scored 20 points and No. 13 Tennessee flexed its defensive muscles in a 94-40 victory over Alcorn State on Sunday night.

The Volunteers (7-1) also got double-digit point production from Julian Phillips (18), Jahmai Mashack (13), Uros Plavsic (12), Tyreke Key (11) and Zakai Zeigler (10).

