KNOXVILLE — Coming off a road victory at No. 17 Pittsburgh last Saturday, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media for his weekly Monday press conference to recap the Vols’ big win and preview this weekend’s contest against Akron.

“Excited about the way our kids competed this Saturday and proud of our ability to find a way to win a game that was against a good opponent,” Heupel said. “Obviously, we did not play our best in some areas, but we found a way to come out on the right side of it.”

- utsports.com

