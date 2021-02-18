RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High boys basketball team didn’t score more than eight points in any quarter of last Friday evening’s 61-22 loss to visiting DeKalb County.
The two teams played in Smithville on Nov. 24, with the Tigers rolling to a 61-36 win.
In the rematch, DeKalb County led 14-7 after one period of play and extended that margin to 17 points (29-12) by halftime as the Bulldogs didn’t produce a field goal in the second stanza.
The margin was 28 points (48-20) entering the fourth quarter.
Freshman guard Chris Hackney led RBS (0-22) offensively with nine points, followed by Jordan Bohanan (5 points), Cody Mea (4), Colton Copas (3) and Riley Thompson (1).
Connor Close scored 11 of his game-high 17 points in the first half, and teammate Evan Jones provided 14 points.
Eleven players scored for the Tigers.
Eighth-seeded Red Boiling Springs was slated to open play in the District 6-A Tournament with an opening-round contest at No. 5 seed Gordonsville.
