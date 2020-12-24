WESTMORELAND — The Red Boiling Springs Junior High boys basketball team produced just two points in the second half, suffering a 31-9 loss at Westmoreland Middle School last Thursday evening.
“We ran out of gas,” Bulldog head coach Andrew Mullinix said. “Brenton Powell is the only one who has any off-the-bounce game. A lot of them will, I think, next year. We’re just really limited offensively right now.”
Brenton Powell dribbled to the basket in the final seconds of the first half and slipped a pass to Will Massey for a layin that pulled RBS to within a point (8-7) at halftime.
However, the Bulldogs didn’t score in the third quarter.
In fact, Wesley Curtis’ layin at the 3:38 mark of the fourth quarter accounted for his squad’s only points of the second half.
“We wanted to try to feed the post,” Mullinix said. “It hasn’t really been an emphasis all year. We’ve played through our guards. That’s been our strength.
“So, it was tough with a big lineup in the game to try to do that.”
RBS was playing without one its normal starters, guard Jon Mullins (who was quarantined), resulting in having three forwards on the court for much of the game.
Aayden Cherry’s free throw in the final minute of the first quarter gave the Bulldogs a 5-4 lead after one period of play, but neither team scored in the second stanza until Eagle guard Miles Fitzpatrick converted on a driving layin with 2:10 remaining in the half.
Fitzpatrick added another basket late in the half, but Massey responded with his layin to create the one-point margin at the intermission.
Kyler Abell scored 12 of his squad’s first 16 points in the second half, repeatedly penetrating to the basket for layins.
Abell finished with a game-high 14 points.
Fitzpatrick poured in a game-high 17 points in the two teams’ earlier meeting, a 35-32 win for the Eagles on Nov. 12.
However, the Bulldogs (1-10) limited Fitzpatrick to four points in the rematch.
“That was the whole game plan,” Mullinix said. “We were trying to limit … whatever Miles got, we wanted it to be tough.
“No. 5 (Abell) was the other guy I was worried about. He’s a little more athletic. To hold a team to 22 points with the starters in the game, you expect it to be close. Offensively, we were just really bad.”
No RBS player scored more than two points.
It was Mullinix’s first game back with the team after recovering from COVID-19.
“We had a really good week of practice,” Mullinix said. “We really focused in. We just want to get better every day.
“I’m so glad to be back. These kids are really good kids. They’re going to be really good one day.”
