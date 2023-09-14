RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School football team eclipsed the 40-point mark for the third time in four games this season, rolling to a 42-12 victory over visiting Mt. Juliet Christian Academy on Friday evening.

Both teams entered the game with a 2-1 record, with the Saints having opened the season with a 35-6 victory over visiting RePublic and a 36-28 victory at Lookout Valley. Mt. Juliet Christian then suffered a 35-7 loss to visiting Providence Christian Academy.

