RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Red Boiling Springs High School football team eclipsed the 40-point mark for the third time in four games this season, rolling to a 42-12 victory over visiting Mt. Juliet Christian Academy on Friday evening.
Both teams entered the game with a 2-1 record, with the Saints having opened the season with a 35-6 victory over visiting RePublic and a 36-28 victory at Lookout Valley. Mt. Juliet Christian then suffered a 35-7 loss to visiting Providence Christian Academy.
The Bulldogs opened Friday’s contest with the football, and it looked as if the Bulldogs were going to be forced to punt, being pinned deep in their own territory and facing a third-and-20 situation. However, RBS senior quarterback Aubrey Link broke off a 65-yard run to move the Bulldogs into the red zone.
The drive was capped with a quarterback sneak by Aubrey Link to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead, which is how the game stood entering the second period.
However, the offensive activity picked up in the second stanza.
Early in the quarter, the Bulldogs increased their lead to 14-0 thanks to another quarterback sneak by Aubrey Link, but the Saints responded shortly thereafter.
Near the end of the half, Saints freshman running back Zach Cartwright broke off a 50-yard run to get inside the Bulldog 10 yard line. The drive was capped with a 4-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Evan Padilla to freshman wide receiver K.K. Curtis.
It appeared as it was going to be just a 14-6 game at halftime, but the Bulldogs were not finished. With 20 seconds left before halftime, Link connect with senior Joseph Birdwell on a 57-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 21-6 lead at the intermission.
The Bulldogs then pulled away in the second half.
In the third quarter, senior Dalton Dallas and sophomore Houston Taylor had touchdown receptions to give the Bulldogs a commanding 35-6 lead entering the final period.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs added a final touchdown as Birdwell found the end zone once again to give the Bulldogs a 42-6 lead.
The Saints added a late touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Padilla to junior tight end Andy Griffith.
RBS travels to Gainesboro on Friday evening for a contest at Jackson County. The Blue Devils are on a three-game losing streak after opening the season with a 21-20 victory over Clinton County (Kentucky). Jackson County has lost its last three games by a combined margin of 130-21 (losses of 35-7 to Sale Creek, 47-7 to Clay County and 48-7 to Westmoreland).
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
