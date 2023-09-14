MCHS-SMITH COUNTY FOOTBALL PHOTO

Macon County High junior Braylon Flowers caught two passes for 25 yards in the Tigers’ 6-3, overtime victory over visiting Smith County on Friday evening.

 Craig Harris/Macon County Times

The Macon County High School football team improved to 3-1 with a 6-3, overtime victory over visiting rival Smith County on Friday night at Pat Parker Memorial Field.

Both teams entered the contest averaging better than 27 points per game, but neither was able to produce a touchdown on Friday.

