The Macon County High School football team improved to 3-1 with a 6-3, overtime victory over visiting rival Smith County on Friday night at Pat Parker Memorial Field.
Both teams entered the contest averaging better than 27 points per game, but neither was able to produce a touchdown on Friday.
“Defense was big for both sides tonight” said Tiger junior defensive back Zach Borders. “This was just a big game. We had to make some big plays.”
Borders — who was seeing his first action of the season after returning from a broken collarbone — ended the game with an interception in the end zone on the final play.
However, Macon County (3-1) did have some early success offensively.
On the Tigers’ opening possession, the offense would push down the field before facing a fourth-and-6 situation after a called timeout. Sophomore kicker Eli Gammon split the uprights with a 30-yard field goal to make the score 3-0, which is how the opening quarter would end score-wise.
“I think what won us our game was truly our defense.” said Macon County senior defensive lineman Isaiah Cates, whose squad limited the visitors to 94 yards rushing on 39 carries. “We really got after them. They were soft upfront. They were top-heavy and could not get it done. Their passing game was not any good, but then again, neither was ours tonight. We really won this by fighting.”
On Smith County’s fourth possession, the Owl offense started from the 49 yard line and gained enough yards to eventually set up for a 37-yard field goal by senior kicker Javier Gaspar. The kick was successful and created a 3-3 tie at halftime.
Gaspar would try another field goal later with less than a minute left in regulation, but it was unsuccessful.
Tiger junior running back Gabe Borders broke off a lengthy run in the final seconds that moved the football into Smith County territory before he was tackled.
Overtime began with Macon County having possession first, starting on the 10 yard line.
On first down, Gabe Borders — who carried the football 14 times for 84 yards -scampered for 3 yards, but the Tigers faced a fourth-and-7 situation two plays later, brining on Gammon. His 24-yard kick would sailed through the uprights and proved to be the difference.
“That kick was my only focus, all trust in my technique and just making sure it went through the uprights,” Gammon said.
MCHS head coach Kyle Shoulders added, “My kicker, my sophomore, he goes in here and he hits two big field goals, after missing one last week. What a gutsy effort out of him.”
The Owls (3-1) then had possession with an opportunity to either kick a field goal to tie or score a touchdown to win.
On first down, junior running back Jaedan Evans (13 carries, 50 yards) lost a yard, and senior running back Ethan Madewell gained a yard. Evans had a 5-yard gain on third down.
With a fourth-and-5 situation looming, the Owls coaching staff sent out the field-goal unit but then called a timeout before the kick was attempted. After the timeout, the Owl coaching staff opted to go for the touchdown.
On the final play, freshman quarterback Riley Martin’s pass was intercepted by defensive back Zach Borders to end the game.
“Down there at the end, we knew it could have been a pass or run play,” Zach Borders said. “I see No. 10 (senior Peyton Hix), who is their big playmaker. He is the guy they want to get the ball to. He was coming across the field and waving his hand for the quarterback to throw him the ball, and I just took off and got the jump on it.”
The two teams combined for 362 total yards, with MCHS gaining just 145 total yards.
“Like I told my guys, good football teams find a way to win ugly football games,” Shoulders said.
Macon County travels to Crossville on Friday evening for a Region 4-4A contest at Cumberland County. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.