WESTMORELAND — In a game that consisted of just six hits, the Portland High School baseball squad claimed a 3-0 victory over Macon County last Saturday morning in the Eagle Invitational, which was held at Westmoreland High School.
“We threw strikes and made routine plays,” Panther head coach Justin Martin said. “When you do that, you give yourselves a chance to win.”
Portland starting pitcher Tyler Dillard was slated to throw approximately 30 pitches. He threw 33 in a four-inning effort, allowing just one hit while striking out two batters.
Dillard tossed a complete game four days earlier, throwing just 68 pitches in a 2-0 loss to visiting Hendersonville.
“Tyler Dillard goes four innings on 33 pitches … that’s absurd,” Dillard said. “We wanted to throw him 30 pitches. We thought we mihgt get two innings out of him. We got four.
“(Jake) Ausbrooks and (Chase) Runyon did real good.”
Ausbrooks allowed one hit and one walk in two innings of relief, striking out two.
Runyon walked one and struck out one in the seventh.
However, the tying run was at the plate — due in part to a fielding error — as Runyon ended the game with a strikeout.
Singles from Noah Hix and Eli Woodard accounted for the only Tiger hits.
“Our confidence is down a little right now,” Macon County head coach Jason Hudson said. “We’ve seen some decent pitching. We’ve struggled, and our confidence is down a little.”
The Tigers (4-7) produced a total of 14 hits in their four losses in the Eagle Invitational.
“We’re not being aggressive enough,” Hudson said. “We’re waiting for that perfect pitch. We need to swing the bat. We can’t wait until there are two strikes.”
Tiger starting pitcher Isaac Meador limited the Panthers to four hits over 6 2/3 innings of work. The senior right-hander allowed three earned runs, issued six base on balls and struck out six batters.
“He pitched a great game,” Hudson said. “He kept us in it. He got a little tired there at the end but gutted through it. He gave us a chance to win the baseball game.”
Portland junior Mason Elliott drew a leadoff walk in the fifth inning, stole second base and scored on Caeson Utley’s two-out single to rightfield.
Utley moved into scoring position on the outfield throw to home plate, and Hunter Richards followed with a single to leftfield that drove in Utley for a 2-0 lead.
Then, Elliott ignited a seventh-inning rally with another leadoff walk, and Cullen Box was hit by a pitch. Utley walked to load the bases, and Layne Wix came on in relief of Meador with two outs, the bases loaded and with a two-ball, one-strike count.
Wix threw two balls to walk Ausbrooks, which forced in Elliott with the game’s final run.
The Panthers had baserunners in every inning except for the sixth.
“Offensively, we had a lot of quality at-bats,” Martin said. “We didn’t get a lot of hits, but our at-bats were quality. We had seven or eight-pitch at-bats.
“We had some walks, but the kid from Macon County (Meador) battled. We just didn’t get timely hits.”
The two teams also played in Lafayette on March 19, with the Panthers capturing an 8-2 win.
