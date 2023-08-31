GALLATIN — Macon County High junior Tracin Parker was the boys individual medalist at the Davidson Invitational, which was held on Monday at Foxland Harbor Golf and Country Club.
Parker shot 71 to help the Tigers place third among the 19 boys teams competing.
Parker birdied three of the first six holes on the front nine. He finished with four birdies and three bogeys.
Classmate Maddox Crowder birdied three of the first four holes on the front nine, which were played bogey-free. However, Crowder had three bogeys, a triple bogey and one birdie on the back nine as he finished with a 73.
Freshman teammate Jake Meador shot 83, and junior Hayes Polston posted an 85.
Franklin Road Academy won the boys competition with a 304 total, finishing seven strokes better than the Webb School and eight better than Macon County.
The Tigerette girls golf team placed fourth with a 169 total, six strokes back of second-place University School of Nashville and three behind Harpeth Hall.
The Webb School posted a 152 total to win the girls team title.
Macon County junior Mattie Goad shot 80, and classmate Kamryn Vester recorded an 89.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.