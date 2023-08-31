GALLATIN — Macon County High junior Tracin Parker was the boys individual medalist at the Davidson Invitational, which was held on Monday at Foxland Harbor Golf and Country Club.

Parker shot 71 to help the Tigers place third among the 19 boys teams competing.

