Pee Wee basketball signups will be held Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m., at Central Elementary School in Lafayette.
The Dec. 8 signup is the only one that will be held for the pee wee basketball league, so all who want to play need to attend the tryout if at all possible.
The league will be broken up into two different age divisions with 5-8-year-olds playing in the younger division and 9-12-year-olds in the older division. Children are eligible to play as long as they are in the sixth grade or younger.
Practices will start after the tryouts, and games will begin in January at Central Elementary School. The entry fee to play in the league is $50.
For more information on the Lafayette Pee Wee Basketball League, call or text 615-633-6239 or 615-666-7230.
