After being off last week, our fifth week of football started off this past Saturday with another gorgeous, fall day for football games and cheerleading. The weather was nice — sunny and clear blue skies, with a little crispness and a feeling of fall in the air. Our day started off with all four of our flag teams as we had the Orange team playing the Royal team and the Red team playing the Black team. It seems like everyone enjoyed themselves in their game as I saw several touchdowns being made and lots of excited players.
In our first tackle game of the day, our 6-8 division had the White Tigers defeating the Lil Tigers 20-6. There were no stats available for either team.
Our second game was a 6-8 division game and had the Lil Titans winning over the Patriots 28-8. For the Titans, Easton Law passed for 23 yards and a TD, rushed for 45 yards, had a 2-pt. conversion and had 1 tackle; Noah Key had 23 yards receiving for a TD; 28 yards rushing with a TD and 1 tackle; Tate Austin had 38 yards rushing and 1 tackle; Nickolas Carter had 189 yards rushing, 3 TDs and 1 tackle; Josiah Bandy had 26 yards rushing; Keagan Netherton had 7 tackles; Gus Ritter had 3 tackles; Eli Carver, Knox Duffer and Logan Kendrick had 2 tackles each; and Levi King, Bryson Porter and Brady Conyer had 1 tackle each. There were no stats available for the Patriots.
Our third game was a 9-12 division game and had the Big Titans defeating the RBS Bulldogs 14-0. For the Titans, Bentley Scalise had 86 yards, 1 TD and 2 tackles; Colby Neely had 25 yards, 1 TD and a 2-pt conversion and 2 tackles; Tristan Pereda had 21 yards and 4 tackles; Jase Cliburn had 13 yards passing and 2 tackles; David Worrell had 35 yards and 3 tackles; Brody Janz had 3 tackles; Maddox East had 2 tackles and Eli Taylor had 1 tackle. There were no stats available for the Bulldogs.
Our fourth and final game was a 9-12 division game and had the Cowboys winning over the Big Tigers 16-6. There were no stats available for either team.
We will be playing Saturday and I would like to take this opportunity to invite everyone to come out to Pat Parker field and watch some exciting games of football. Come on out and stay all day and show your support for these future stars of Macon County football and cheerleading! We also have Pelican’s Snoballs set up each Saturday so you can just stop by and get your favorite flavors from them as well.
Our league bowl games will be held on Nov. 5 as all teams will be participating in this and trophies will be handed out to all the players and cheerleaders who have made it through the season and shown their dedication to their team or squad. Also, on Nov. 12, our all-stars will be playing in our Junior Industrial Bowl here at Pat Parker field. There’s just a few short weeks left of football action, so everyone needs to come on out and show your support for your favorite player, cheerleader and team!
Our Macon County High School Tigers will be at home for the final game of the regular season as they will face the Cumberland County Jets. Everyone needs to put your blue on and show up, show out and support your MCHS Tigers.
Until next week, I’ll see ya in the end zone!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.