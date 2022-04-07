Peggy Annette Bush, age 90 of Red Boiling Springs, TN, passed away March 28, 2022 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital. Funeral Services were conducted Thursday afternoon, March 31, 2022 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Tony Russell officiating. Interment followed in the Whitley Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors Red Boiling Springs, TN 615-699-2191
