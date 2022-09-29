The Macon County High School volleyball team drops its first district contest of the season to Heritage in a tie-breaker.
The Tigerettes won the fourth set to set up the tiebreaker, which Heritage won 15-12. The set scores were 21-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23 and 12-15.
Allie Thompson led Macon with 20 kills and had four blocks. Ellie Coley had 13 kills and two blocks. Cadence Carter (17) and Greenley Claiborne (15) combined for 32 assists, but the Tigerettes only managed one ace — from Coley.
Macon County fell to 5-1 in the district but remains in first place. The Tigerettes beat Heritage earlier in the season.
“It was a battle,” Macon coach Brooke Smith said. “Heritage played a lot better than they did before. Our girls fought, but they didn’t play as good as we did the time before. They (Heritage) just wanted it. We beat them before and I just think they wanted revenge.”
Macon was set to play a non-district match at Eagleville Monday, Liberty Creek at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a home game on the Tigerettes Senior Night and tonight at Greenbrier.
The district semifinals are scheduled for Oct. 4, followed by the finals Oct. 6. The district will be played at Greenbrier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.