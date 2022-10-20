Portland High School senior Michael Carter has racing in his blood. Carter, who is president of his senior class, is a third-generation racer and has competed on the tracks since the age of 6.
“Racing is in my blood,” Carter said. “I’m a third-generation driver. My granddad dragged raced and owned many oval track cars over the years. My dad had raced for over 10 years before I started and he won a championship at the Riverview Speedway in Carthage, Tenn.”
Carter began his career racing quarter midgets and that required training.
“Before racing quarter midgets, we have to know every rule involved on the track, including flags and signals,” Carter said. “When it came time to move into bigger cars like we currently race, we went to the track and practiced several times before our first race, and even then, we weren’t very good. It took two years to win my first race in this truck and it all came with experience and seat time.”
Carter races on oval asphalt tracks and explained what he drives every other weekend in competition.
“We are currently in a mini modified-type division also known as the Pro 4 series,” Carter said. “We have competed in this for four consecutive years. It is a car and truck mixed class, but they are all four-cylinder rear-wheel drive engines, full tube chassis and mostly all after-market parts.”
Carter races at Highland Rim basically every other weekend, but it depends on when the track schedules him. Currently, Carter has four wins under his belt this season and estimated he has won 15 races since the age of 6 and at least 50 top five finishes.
Carter has a crew that keeps his truck running smooth, including dad, Ray Carter, granddad Billy Carter, along with Jimmy Webb, Jason Baker (teammate), Larry Baker, John Emmert, Willard Nelson and David Wright.
“We do everything on the truck ourselves if I’m not at school,” Carter said. “Then I am probably at the shop or racetrack. Having a race car is like a full-time job, and I have been very lucky to have a group of guys that help us every week to get ready for the next race.”
Carter has a busy schedule serving as class president, managing both the girls and boys basketball teams as well as announcing a handful of sports and being involved in Panther Nation and other clubs.
“It’s difficult to manage time,” Carter said. “I’m involved with so much at the high school and that takes a lot away from anything outside of it. Nine times out of 10, I’m at school or doing something for the school.”
For most parents, nerves are frazzled when their child turns 16 and starts to drive.
You can imagine Carters parents at races especially, his mom, Cheryl Blackmore.
“Considering my dad had raced for years and I grew up watching him, it was no surprise that I would soon follow his footsteps,” Carter said. “My dad gets very nervous before races, but racing is very nerve-racking for my mom. You can hear her scream from the pits if I get involved in even the simplest wrecks.”
Carter has had some close calls, but the scariest moment was not actually a wreck.
“We had an engine catch on fire during the race, and I couldn’t see it until the fire was big enough,” Carter said. “Of course, I had to stop the truck and unbuckle, which takes time, especially when you are in a panic. But the safety equipment we have on and in these race cars is unbelievable, and the crew that work at every track we have been to are phenomenal with being responsive to things going on at the track.”
Carter is unsure what his plans are after graduation in May but has been in contact with a school in North Carolina about pursuing a career in the engineering aspect of professional auto racing or NASCAR.
When asked how the kids at school react to his racing career, the senior is appreciative of the support he gets.
“The kids at school think it is very cool,” Carter said. “The support I get from friends at the racetrack is so amazing. I almost cried one night when I looked up in the stands after a race and noticed the big crowd of my friends and family from here at PHS.”
Carter is sponsored by Mary’s Place, 109 Auto Sales, C&S Motorsports, The City of Portland Utilities Department, Portland High School girls basketball team, Butt Plumbing, R&D Designs, Angela Brewer with Benchmark Realty, Cross Driven Construction, High Octane Wraps and MADE by Mosely.
“All of my sponsors are very supportive,” Carter said. “They are a big part of our success this year, and we are grateful for that. And, being a Christian, God is ultimately deserving of all the praise in giving me the health and ability to do this sport.”
Carter plans to move into a different car next season and compete at more tracks.
