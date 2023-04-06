SMITHVILLE — The Macon County High School baseball squad erupted for five runs in the sixth inning in a 6-2 victory at DeKalb County on March 27.
DeKalb County scored single runs in the first and fifth innings to take a 2-0 lead.
Jacob Hunt picked up the complete-game victory on the mound. The junior left-hander allowed two unearned runs while limiting DeKalb County to four hits. Hunt recorded 12 strikeouts and issued one base on balls.
Through his first 21 innings this season, Hunt (2-1) has allowed just one earned run while striking out 35 hitters and issuing just three base on balls.
Hunt also contributed offensively with a run-scoring triple, and freshman Matthew Wheeley led the Macon County offense with a double, a triple, a run scored and two runs batted in.
Sophomore Braylon Flowers was the only other player with two hits for Macon County, which compiled nine hits.
Macon County senior Ely Malo had a hit, drew two walks and scored two runs, and junior teammate Braxton Lloyd singled, scored a run and drove in a run.
• Junior Hunter Patterson picked up a complete-game victory on Tuesday evening as Macon County completed the home-and-home sweep with a 5-3 victory over visiting DeKalb County.
Patterson allowed an earned run on five hits, struck out five and did not walk a batter.
Each team scored two runs in the first inning. DeKalb County took the lead by adding a run in the fourth, but Macon County rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Macon County — which improved to 5-1 in District 7-3A — also produced just five hits, all singles.
Both Flowers and classmate Kaden Woodard had two hits. Flowers scored twice, while Woodard crossed the plate once.
Wheeley provided the other hit, and both Lloyd and junior Jordan Rogers crossed the plate.
• The Tigers scored multiple runs in four different innings in last Thursday evening’s 12-4 victory at Westmoreland.
Malo hit a two-run home run in the first inning before adding five in the third, three in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Macon County (7-2) outhit the Eagles 9-8 but also took advantage of eight Westmoreland base on balls.
Malo finished with three hits, scored three runs and drove in five runs.
Woodard finished with two hits, scored two runs and drove in a run.
Rogers scored three runs, and Flowers crossed the plate twice.
Flowers also picked up the win on the mound, allowing four earned runs on eight hits over six innings. The right-hander struck out nine hitters and walked two.
Wheeley tossed a scoreless inning of relief, striking out two.
