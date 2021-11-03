Portland-Henry County Game Stats 2021
Portland
First Downs 7
Yards Rushing 147
Yards Passing 0
Total Yards 147
Penalties 2-10
Turnovers 5
Rushing Plays 41
Passing Plays 5
Total Plays 46
Rushing
Freddy Paxton 11-73 yds.
Braylon Dowlen 10-22 yds.
Seth Hackney 4-19 yds.
Isaac Barie 3-12 yds.
Jalen Pero 8- 9 yds.
Braylon Britton 3- 8 yds.
Braden Thornton 2- 4 yds.
Passing
Braden Thornton 0-5
Kickoff Returns
Seth Hackney 2-38 yds.
Jalen Pero 1-28 yds.
Freddy Paxton 1-23 yds.
Braylon Dowlen 1-16 yds.
Hunter Mayes 1-12 yds.
Punting
Nik Averitt 4-153 yds. 38.2 avg.
Henry County
First Downs 18
Yards Rushing 351
Yards Passing 29
Total Yards 380
Penalties 2-15 yds.
Turnovers 0
Rushing Plays 42
Passing Plays 9
Total Plays 51
Rushing
Morgan Barrick 13-180 yds. 3 t.d.s
Jayce Kendall 9-110 yds. 2 t.d.s
Passing
Ryan Damron 2-9 30 yds.
Receiving
Norman Duncan 2-30 yds.
Kickoff Returns 1- 0
Punt Returns 2-19 yds.
Punting 2-91 yds. 45.5 avg.
