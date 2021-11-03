Portland-Henry County Game Stats 2021

Portland

First Downs 7

Yards Rushing 147

Yards Passing 0

Total Yards 147

Penalties 2-10

Turnovers 5

Rushing Plays 41

Passing Plays 5

Total Plays 46

Rushing

Freddy Paxton 11-73 yds.

Braylon Dowlen 10-22 yds.

Seth Hackney 4-19 yds.

Isaac Barie 3-12 yds.

Jalen Pero 8- 9 yds.

Braylon Britton 3- 8 yds.

Braden Thornton 2- 4 yds.

Passing

Braden Thornton 0-5

Kickoff Returns

Seth Hackney 2-38 yds.

Jalen Pero 1-28 yds.

Freddy Paxton 1-23 yds.

Braylon Dowlen 1-16 yds.

Hunter Mayes 1-12 yds.

Punting

Nik Averitt 4-153 yds. 38.2 avg.

Henry County

First Downs 18

Yards Rushing 351

Yards Passing 29

Total Yards 380

Penalties 2-15 yds.

Turnovers 0

Rushing Plays 42

Passing Plays 9

Total Plays 51

Rushing

Morgan Barrick 13-180 yds. 3 t.d.s

Jayce Kendall 9-110 yds. 2 t.d.s

Passing

Ryan Damron 2-9 30 yds.

Receiving

Norman Duncan 2-30 yds.

Kickoff Returns 1- 0

Punt Returns 2-19 yds.

Punting 2-91 yds. 45.5 avg.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.