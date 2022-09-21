Shafer Middle School defeated Portland West on Tuesday 34-16 in Portland.
Shafer Middle School defeated Portland West on Tuesday 34-16 in Portland.
The Green Wave used a pair of big scoring plays and mistakes by the Panthers in securing the win and improving to 5-1 for the season.
“This was two good teams playing each other, and one team made some mistakes and the other capitalized,” coach Kyle Lane said. “When you play a good team like Shafer, you can’t afford to make mistakes.”
Shafer scored three of their touchdowns on a 44-yard scoring pass, a pick-six, and an onside kick recovered by the visitors that led to another.
“We need to clean up some things,” Lane said. “We will go back to the fundamentals and correct our mistakes.”
Shafer built a 21-0 lead before the Panthers broke through on the scoreboard.
Portland West put together a 10-play drive as quarterback Tyler Watkins tossed an 11-yard strike to T.J. Diviney. Hunter Harper bullied in on the two-point conversion and the Purple trailed 21-8 with 2:56 left in the opening half.
The Panthers took advantage of a Shafer fumble late in the third quarter as Alex Nyswonger finished off a three-play series on a five-yard dash. Nyswonger added the conversion run but the Purple still faced a 27-16 deficit.
Shafer tacked on a fourth period score that gave the visitors a 34-16 margin of victory.
Portland West had 161 yards of offense on 33 plays as Harper gained 98 yards on 18 tries while Nyswonger added 38 yards.
The Green Wave accumulated 244 yards on 26 attempts for a 9.4 average per pop.
Harper led the defensive effort with five tackles and a tackle for loss while Bill McGlothlin and Nick Coggins each collected four. Coggins had a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. Diviney recorded two tackles for losses.
Kyron Haley and Will Caudill also had a tackle for loss.
Portland West will close out the season against Portland East on Sept. 27.
