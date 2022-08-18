The Macon County High School golf program is leaning on sophomores as it is in the early stages this season in its quest to reach the state tournament.
Conversation won’t get too far with anyone who knows the program without sophomore Maddox Crowder’s name coming up, quickly.
Crowder won the state title in the large division last season as a freshman. He’s carting those credentials around on the course this season with expectations remaining high for another shot.
“At this age and time as a sophomore, he is the best, and 90% of it is because of his mental toughness,” said coach Bev Shoulders, who also is the MCHS athletics director. “He has played on so many big stages, so to speak. He’s played against the best competition, so that will serve him well.”
This season, the goal is for both the girls and boys teams to make it to the state tourney.
“Our goals for both girls and boys teams is to make it to the state tournament as a team,” Shoulders said. “We hope Maddox gets back, but those of you who know golf know that even Tiger Woods doesn’t win every weekend.”
Golf depends on being hot at the right time, Shoulders said, and both teams are targeting loftier goals this year.
Crowder leads the boys field, which includes Eli Mercer, Hayes Polston, Tracin Parker, McKade Mix, Coltin Jenkins, Colton Parrish and Ely Melo, a senior who is in his first season with the team.
Mattie Goad, Kamryn Vester and Emma Parrish comprise the girls team.
“I’ve had these girls and most of the boys since they were in the fifth grade, so I can see so much improvement every year,” Shoulders said. “They’re working hard. All of the girls, most of the boys, have quit every sport except golf because they’ve put so much time in it, and it requires a lot of time. It’s the most difficult game, anyone says it isn’t has not played it.”
Many good golfers have played at MCHS. The program has had more athletic scholarships than all other MCHS sports combined. Shoulders revealed that with the notion that it sounded like bragging, but it illustrates the storied history of the program.
“I’m looking forward to post-season, of course the whole season, in getting better every match,” she said. “That’s why we play the best competition we can play because they need to learn how to handle the pressure. We’ve got some improving to do, mentally and our game — again, that’s why we try to play the best teams all year long.”
Getting to the state tournament will require getting out of a tough district, which includes Wilson Central. Cookeville, last year’s regional champ, is a strong program MCHS will have to overcome in region play as well.
The teams are close-knit and stick together.
“We’re truly like a family,” Shoulders said. “They root for each other. They don’t have drama. Macon County High School is very blessed.”
So far this season, the girls have beaten Davidson Academy on Aug. 4 behind Goad’s 74, Parrish’s 81 and Vester’s 86. The Tigerettes finished third by one stroke at the Cookeville High School Tournament on Aug. 8, when Goad had another 74 and Vester shot 86.
On Aug. 9, the girls won in a tri-meet with Station Camp and Green Hills. Vester shot 78 and Goad had an 86.
The team finished in a tie for second Aug. 11 against Cookeville, which was the winner with a 153. Goad had an 81 and Vester shot 82 for a 163, which was tied with Wilson Central.
The two best scores from each girls match count in the event’s standings.
On the boys side, the Tigers knocked off Davidson Academy behind Maddox’s 68, Hayes and McCade’s pair of 78’s and Parker’s 82.
They finished second at the Cookeville Tournament behind Crowder’s 67. Mix had a 73, Polston shot 78 and Jenkins fired an 82.
MCHS finished off the leaders at the Battle of the Bridge Tourney in Danville, Ky., on Aug. 6. Scores there were: Crowder, 72; Jenkins, 76, Polston, 85; and Mix, 87.
The Tigers won a four-team match Aug 11 against Greenbrier, Cookeville and Wilson Central, led by Crowder’s 68, Parker’s 75, Polston’s 76 and Mercer’s 78. Macon shot 297 for the three-shot win over Cookeville.
The top four rounds are scored for each boys match.
