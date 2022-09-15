The Macon County High School golf teams are revealing some strengths heading into the post-season, perhaps one of the most sought-after assets for a golfer — mental toughness.
For the boys and girls teams to make it to state, it will take, according to coach Bev Shoulders, everything clicking at the right time. The district post-season is the first step for the teams.
“We have beaten everyone in our district,” Shoulders said. “In girls competition, I think it will be between us and Wilson Central. Boys, I think it will be between us and Greenbrier. Greenbrier has two of their kids who have been out. If they’re back healthy, it will be a good match for us.”
Recent competition has been encouraging in the quest to learn how to handle the pressure of prep tournaments. Shoulders said her players on both teams have benefited from playing tough courses and tough competition so far late in the season.
Her players have fared well recently in playoff competition after ties in their rounds.
Both the girls team, led by Mattie Goad, and the boys, typically energized by No. 1 Maddox Crowder’s usual below-par scores, have handled pressure. In a recent Davidson Academy Tournament, Macon golfers ruled the playoff holes.
“When we played at the Davidson Academy Tournament, Maddux was medalist that day, and then our girls tied Wilson Central,” Shoulders said. “Mattie, Kamryn (Vester) and Emma (Parrish) all played, and they only had two girls.”
On a playoff start at No. 10 at Fairview at the Club at Fairview Plantation in Gallatin, “all of my girls ripped one right down the middle. And their girls went astray. So we came out on top of that.”
The boys got second overall in that event.
But Mattie and one of the Wilson Central players tied for medalist, and Goad won in a playoff as well.
“The pressure and how they handled it in a situation like that is priceless,” Shoulders said. “Those are situations I try to put them in where the competition is better and the courses are better than the ones we typically play.”
It’s not the regular season results that matter, she said. It’s the learning process heading into post-season, events in which all teams are initially in for district tournament competition. There’s no seeding for the event.
“Golf is one of those sports, tennis is the same way, you don’t even have to play a district match, because everybody goes to the district match and we’re not seeded,” Shoulder said. “The only thing that matters is how well you are prepared to play in the district tournament.”
There were a few matches scheduled this past week, at home against Hendersonville and Greenhill and Wednesday at Pine Creek in Mount Juliet, the site of the district tournament, against Wilson Central and Gallatin.
The district will be played Sept.19 at Pine Creek. The state tournament is Oct. 6-7.
The boys team players are in a battle to determine the five who will compete in the post-season.
“All five have to be down in the 70s, really the mid-70s, to win the region,” Shoulders said. “You’ve got to cut out the big numbers, we tell them the out of bounds, the three-putts, those are the things that really give it away.”
Maddox as of last week was averaging a 68. No. 2 Eli Mercer 79.4. No. 3 Coltin Jenkins 80.3, No. 4 Hayes Polston 81.12 and Tracin Parker 82 and McKade Mix 84.
“So there’s still time for them to battle for those five spots that get to go to the district,” Shoulders said.
Saying goodbye
The Macon County golf teams have had a tradition of hanging around with Richard Freeman, who recently passed away. Freeman lived on the Macon County course, and befriended and hosted golf team players for many seasons.
When he passed Aug. 17, the golf team was the honorary pall bearers at his funeral service.
“He lived on golf course long as I can remember,” Shoulders said. “All the kids used to congregate there. They would have drinks and snacks. They were honorary pall bearers at Mr. Freeman’s funeral.”
