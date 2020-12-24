When Landon Whittemore verbally committed back in mid-August, he anticipated that the recruiting process was essentially over.
However, it has continued over the past four months.
Regardless, Whittemore held firm on his commitment and signed with Furman (South Carolina) University last Wednesday.
“Before I committed, it was pretty wild,” Whittemore said. “When I committed to Furman, most schools stopped contacting me. Some still do.
“Air Force talks to me just about every day. They actually asked me if they needed to send a letter-of-intent (to sign last Wednesday).”
Last Wednesday was college football’s National Signing Day, the first day of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) early signing period.
Furman signed 15 players last Wednesday, including Wilson Central offensive lineman Alex Cain (the only other signee from Tennessee).
“It’s a big day,” Whittemore said. “You’re committing four years of your life to the program.”
While Whittemore signed and faxed in his paperwork earlier in the day on Wednesday, a signing ceremony was held in the school auditorium that evening as Whittemore’s coaches, teammates, family and friends attended.
“Ever since I was little and started watching football at 5 or 6 (years old), I’d see NFL (National Football League) players and college players,” Whittemore said. “I was like, ‘I’d like to be one of them one day.’ I never thought it was possible.
“Coach (Kyle) Shoulders (the MCHS head football coach) came in my sophomore year, and he was telling me after my sophomore year that he thought I could play Division-I football. I kind of brushed it off. Finally, I was at Disney World (last February), and UAB (the University of Alabama at Birmingham) contacted me and offered me.”
Whittemore — who has a 4.0 grade-point average and a 33 on his ACT (a college-entrance exam) — received more than 20 scholarship offers, and UAB was one of the five finalists, along with Austin Peay State University, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Western Carolina (North Carolina) University.
“I’m just trying to get ready to be in shape to contribute to the Furman program,” Whittemore said. “Right now, I’m working out usually twice a day. They said they’ll send me a workout plan as soon as possible, and they’ll send me a playbook as soon as it’s legally possible.”
As a senior, Whittemore — a tight end and defensive lineman — caught 15 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. He also made 38 tackles (10 solo), recorded eight tackles for a loss of yardage and had 3.5 quarterback sacks as the Tigers finished 7-3, placing second in Region 3-4A before suffering a first-round loss to Marshall County in the Class 4A playoffs.
Whittemore was selected as the region’s tight end of the year for the third consecutive season.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound standout is projected to play tight end for the Paladins, who had their season moved from this fall to the spring.
Despite the persistent recruiting from Air Force and other schools, Furman has continued to maintain the relationship since her verbally committed that led to Whittemore choosing the Paladins.
“My tight ends coach (Dru Duke), I keep in contact with him almost every day,” Whittemore said. “He’s on me about completing my application and making sure I had all the stuff I needed.”
The approximate five-hour distance to Furman — which is located in Greeneville, South Carolina — will allow his family to be close enough to watch him play, which weighed into his eventual decision.
“It was one of the bigger factors,” Whittemore said. “I had different offers from up in the Northeast. If I would have gotten the right offer, I might have gone, but I’d like to stay somewhere within driving distance.”
While Whittemore — who has helped the program to four consecutive playoff appearances — is looking forward to embarking on the next chapter, he admits that he’ll miss being a part of the Macon County High football program and community.
“It’s pretty much everything,” Whittemore said of what he’ll miss as he departs for college. “Playing for Macon County football, it’s about the closest brotherhood you can find.
“I’m excited to see what all is going to happen when I get there (at Furman), but I’m not looking forward to leaving here and leaving my family and friends.”
