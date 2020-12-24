Macon County High senior football standout Landon Whittemore signed a letter-of-intent to continue his education and playing career at Furman (South Carolina) University on Dec. 16. Pictured at the signing are (seated, from left) Landon’s father Tony Whittemore, Landon Whittemore, Landon’s mother Catina Whittemore, (standing) Macon County head football coach Kyle Shoulders, Tiger assistant coach Michael Brown, Macon County assistant coach Chris Escamilla, Tiger assistant coach Paul Pierson, Macon County assistant coach Spenser Young and Tiger head coach Brandon Nix.