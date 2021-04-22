MONTEREY – The Red Boiling Springs High School baseball team suffered a 12-0 loss at Monterey on Monday evening.
The Wildcats remained unbeaten in district play, improving to 7-0.
Monterey snapped a three-game losing streak.
The Lady Bulldogs fell to 0-16 overall and to 0-11 in District 6-A.
The Bulldogs suffered a 10-0, five-inning loss to visiting Jackson County on April 13.
RBS committed six errors, issued four base on balls and hit two batters.
Each team produced five hits.
The Blue Devils scored two runs in the third inning, five in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Kenyan Goolsby, Cody Mea, Nicolas McCoy, Devin Justice and Aubrey Link all singled for the Bulldogs, who fell to 0-10 in District 6-A play.
Visiting Cannon County scored the first 16 runs in last Thursday evening's 16-4, five-inning loss.
Eight errors hindered RBS.
The Bulldogs produced 13 hits.
Mea had three of those hits, and the senior also drew a walk and scored a run.
Both Justice and junior Preston Huffines provided two hits.
Christian White and Carlos Rodriguez drove in runs for RBS, which scored a run in the third inning before adding three in the fifth.
Link, Thad Stark and Hagan Wright all crossed the plate.
