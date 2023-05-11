GORDONSVILLE — The Red Boiling Springs High School baseball team captured its first victory of the season in its District 7-1A Tournament opener before ending its season with back-to-back losses.
The fifth-seeded Bulldogs erupted for five runs in the fifth inning and held on for a 7-4 victory over No. 4 seed Clarkrange on May 2 at Gordonsville High School, the site of the 7-1A Tournament.
RBS suffered losses of 14-2 and 15-2 when the two teams met during the regular season.
Last week’s contest was tied at 1 before the Buffaloes committed four of their nine errors in the fifth inning, helping the Bulldogs take control. RBS freshman Jared White also doubled in a run during the fifth-inning outburst.
Jared White finished with two of his squad’s six hits, and teammate Jayden White drove in two runs.
Aayden Cherry singled, scored two runs and drove in a run.
Jared White was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits. He walked five hitters and struck out seven.
Cherry came on to pitch the seventh inning and earn the save. He allowed an earned run on two hits while striking out one.
• Two days later, the Bulldogs fell into the loser’s bracket with an 18-0, five-inning loss to top-seeded Gordonsville.
Four RBS pitchers combined to issue 13 base on balls.
E.J. Massey and Jared White had the lone hits for the Bulldogs.
• Red Boiling Springs ended its season with a 7-2 loss to Pickett County last Friday.
The Bulldogs led 1-0 and then 2-1 before the Bobcats erupted for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Cherry tossed a complete game, allowing two earned runs on five hits. He walked six and struck out three.
Pickett County pitcher Cole Reeder tossed a two-hitter, issuing two base on balls while striking out four.
Joseph Birdwell and Will Massey had the lone hits for RBS, which fell to 1-19.
Cherry and Hudson West drove in runs, while Chris Hackney and Will Massey scored runs.
• Cherry was selected to the all-district team, and both Cherry and Jared White were also named to the district’s all-freshman team.
Will Massey and Jared White were all-tournament honorees as well.
