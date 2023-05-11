RBS LOGO

GORDONSVILLE — The Red Boiling Springs High School baseball team captured its first victory of the season in its District 7-1A Tournament opener before ending its season with back-to-back losses.

The fifth-seeded Bulldogs erupted for five runs in the fifth inning and held on for a 7-4 victory over No. 4 seed Clarkrange on May 2 at Gordonsville High School, the site of the 7-1A Tournament.

