The Red Boiling Springs High School baseball team suffered a home-and-home sweep to district foe Clarkrange from March 27-28, beginning with a 14-2, six-inning loss to the visiting Buffaloes.
Clarkrange scored in every inning, producing multiple runs in five of those frames (including a three-run fifth and a four-run sixth).
The Buffaloes had 15 hits and took advantage of eight RBS errors.
The Bulldogs scored in the first and fifth innings.
Junior Chris Hackney led off the bottom of the first with a bunt single, stole second and scored on sophomore Aayden Cherry’s single.
In the fifth, Brandon Templeton and Camryn Woodard drew walks, and Will Massey reached on an infield single to load the bases. Cherry’s third single drove in Templeton.
RBS finished with eight hits.
Woodard singled and drew two base on balls.
One day later, the Bulldogs suffered a 15-2, five-inning loss to Clarkrange.
RBS again scored runs in the first and fifth frames.
The Buffaloes produced three runs in the first inning, five in both the second and third frames, and two in the fourth.
The Bulldogs committed 13 errors.
Hackney drew a leadoff walk to start the game and scored on sophomore Jared White’s two-out single.
Junior Joseph Birdwell was hit by a fifth-inning pitch and eventually scored on Hackney’s groundout.
RBS (0-7) produced just two hits, with Cherry singling as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.